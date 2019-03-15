Angela Is Back For Another Saturday AM Chat

The "Let's Talk" segment continues to grow here on your Home Town Station as Angela Meglio returns for her stimulating and exciting "All Stars" Program which airs on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 9:05 am.

The Hillsdale, New York native features a variety of guests from all walks of life who are deemed as "true All Stars" in their field as they have a passion for positivity as the aim for her get together aims to help you make the most of your time in this planet.

Angela also provides a vital public service to our tri-state region as she is also the owner of Woman's Best Friend, a locally based company that specializes in dog walking, grooming and training in the Great Barrington area. She has almost a decade's worth of experience working with our 4 legged friends as her credentials include being a certified professional dog trainer who is also per CPR and first aid certified. angels is also a basic canine specialist for The international Boarding & Pet Services, an A-K-C canine good citizen evaluator-instructor and an active member of the Association of Professional Dog Trainers. her writing savvy is also showcased in her column for Berkshire's Best Buys Business and Beyond.

If you would like to be an upcoming guest on "Angela's All-Stars" or you need further information on her many area business ventures, contact her via email or call 1-518-821-4726.

