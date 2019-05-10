Angela Is Back For Another Saturday AM Chat

Our "Let's Talk" segment on WSBS continues to grow here on your home town station as Angela Meglio returns for another edition of her "All Stars Program" which airs on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 9:05 am.

The Hillsdale, New York native features a variety of guests from all walks of life who are deemed "True All Stars" in their field as they have a passion for positivity as the aim of her get together is to help you make the most of your time in this planet.

Angela also provides a vital public service to our tri-state region as she is also the owner of Woman's Best Friend, a locally owned company that specializes in dog walking, grooming and training in the Great Barrington area. She has almost a decade's worth of experience working with our 4 legged friends as her credentials include being a certified professional dog trainer who is also per CPR and first aid certified. Angela is also a basic canine specialist for The International Boarding & Pet Services, an A-K-C canine good citizen evaluator-instructor and an active member of The Association of Professional Dog trainers. Her writing savvy is also showcased in a column for Berkshire's Best Buys Business and Beyond.

if you would like to be an upcoming guest on "Angela's All Stars", call her at 1-518-821-4726 or visit her web site for more information.

Angela will check in with Ron Carson to preview her upcoming show on a special edition of our WSBS Saturday Morning Chat which takes air at 8:30 am. Tune in to 860 AM, 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on line by logging on to www.wsbs.com or check out the chat on Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices or you can download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart phone and or mobile device.