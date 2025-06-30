This Cruel Summer Habit Will Cost You Big in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is experiencing warmer weather and longer days as the summer season rolls on. With all of the fun in the sun, it's still important to check on our pets to make sure they're comfortable and aren't exhausted by the heat.

Unfortunately, animals are still being left in vehicles during the hot weather. The Fall River Reporter noted that last week, a dog owner in Dedham was fined for leaving their pet inside a hot car, highlighting ongoing issues as warm weather sets in. Just days later, Dedham officials cited two more owners for leaving dogs in hot cars for a “substantial” amount of time, reflecting a pattern of neglect during the current heatwave. There was also an incident a few years ago where two dogs died of heatstroke in Great Barington because they were left in a hot car.

While the fines don't seem to be working for some of the incidents, you should know that if you leave your pet in a hot or cold car where their health is at risk, you will be subjected to a fine. Here's what the General Court of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts states about the punishments for this cruel and careless action.

A violation of subsection (a) shall be a civil infraction punishable by a fine of not more than $150 for a first offense, by a fine of not more than $300 for a second offense and by a fine of not more than $500 for a third or subsequent offense.

As you can see, those fines can add up fast. It's also worth mentioning, if you see an animal trapped in a car during extreme temperatures and rescue the animal from the car, you will not be punished, as noted below.

A person who removes an animal from a motor vehicle pursuant to subsection (e) shall be immune from criminal or civil liability that might otherwise result from the removal.

Remember to keep your pets safe this summer, and if you see something, say or, in this case, do something.

