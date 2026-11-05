Berkshire Christmas Bazaar Giving Away Hundreds of Dollars in Cash Via Raffle, Plus, a Silent Auction, Chance Games and Much More

If you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping while supporting local vendors and have a chance to win some great prizes, you won't want to miss the St. Teresa Calcutta Parish Annual Christmas Bazaar.

Where and when is the Christmas Bazaar?

The Bazaar is coming up this Friday and Saturday (Nov. 6 & 7) at the St. Peter Parish Center, 16 Russell Street in Great Barrington (corner of Cottage Street and East Street). The hours on Friday are 5 pm - 8:30 pm and Saturday, 9 am - 1 pm.

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This two-day event is packed with more than you can imagine for the holidays. I recently spoke with Terry Chamberland, who represents the Parish, and he filled us in with all of the details.

Raffle and Silent Auction

Terry mentioned that there is a raffle taking place at the event. The first prize is a propane-fired fire pit. The second prize is $300 cash. The third prize is $100 cash. There's also a silent auction, which includes great gift items such as cash ($100 - $500), a 55-inch television, gift certificates to many local businesses in Great Barrington, and a tool kit with over $500 worth of tools in it.

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What Types of Items Can Be Purchased at the Annual Christmas Bazaar?

Terry mentioned there are many items you can purchase at the Bazaar, including Christmas Trees, housewares, books, jewelry, birdhouses, crafts, knitted goods, ornaments, stockings, and much more. There's also going to be games of chance and kids' games.

How About Food? What Can I Expect?

Yes, there will be plenty of food at the bazaar, including the popular fudge table, baked goods, an Italian Dinner on Friday night, a breakfast on Saturday mornings, as well as hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, meatball grinders, soda, water, and coffee.

The Line to the Bazaar Forms Early

Terry mentioned that the line on Friday afternoon usually forms around 4:30 pm as people can't wait to get in and see what's waiting for them. Admission to the Bazaar is free, and it's open to the public.

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