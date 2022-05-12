Another Appearance By “The Man Of Steel” On our WSBS Airwaves

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make another grand appearance on YOUR Home Town Station's airwaves. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

This Saturday, a variety of topics will be addressed including a look back at a classic TV western: "The Rifleman" made it's network debut in 1958 and starred Chuck Connors as the beloved sheriff, Lucas McCain as the show continues to enjoy a loyal following in syndication. Kevin will be part of an upcoming re-enactment that will commemorate this historic moment during TV's hey day. We'll keep you posted on further details when they become available.

A classic car show is scheduled to take place during the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend as Kevin and his entourage feature a vintage automobile from 1903 that will be on display. Participants should bring their cameras and snap a photo of this "one of a kind" vehicle.

The bio-pic "Being Robin" is also making news as this movie makes it's debut next month at a big screen film festival in my ol' hometown of New York City. As mentioned, Kevin has a bit part in this picture as a itinerary of events is planned and we have the exclusive details coming up this weekend.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" as they will both be present during these LIVE re-enactments in our tri-state region. He also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

