Another Berkshire County Event Goes Bye Bye Thanks to COVID-19

The increase in COVID-19 infections in Berkshire County continues to rise and more and more organizations are closing their doors on fall events. It's hard to blame these organizations as it's all about staying safe and healthy.

You may have heard that Lee Founders Weekend which was set to kick off on Sept. 17 has been canceled due to the increase in COVID-19 infection rates. Well, another popular southern Berkshire County annual event has had its plug pulled.

According to a press release that was emailed to WSBS, Berkshire Botanical Garden's 87th annual Harvest Festival has been canceled for the same reason. The event was scheduled for Columbus Day Weekend.

Berkshire Botanical Garden's Executive Director, Mike Beck made the following statement regarding the cancellation of the Harvest Festival:

Given the recent increase in local and regional infection rates and new Covid guidance from our local health authority, the board's executive committee had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year's Harvest Festival. Harvest Festival attracts more than 10,000 visitors over a two-day period. In addition to staff, we rely on hundreds of volunteers to assist with this event. We firmly believe the health and safety of staff, volunteers and visitors is paramount, and that an event of this size needs to be postponed until the pandemic is behind us.

Berkshire Botanical Garden is still open daily. You can get more information about the Berkshire Botanical Garden including tours, events, news and COVID-19 guidelines by going here.

We're not out of the woods yet but remember there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

