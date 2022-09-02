Another Change is Coming For The Josh In Berkshire County

It seems like there have constant revisions for the annual Josh Billings RunAground triathlon which is set to take place on September 18th as participants all across Berkshire county will lace up their running shoes and plan to exercise their running savvy all for a worthy cause.

The main revision is this route will go back to it's original run as this change was mainly implemented to avoid runners and bicyclists in crossing paths as some problems were encountered during last year's adjustment as the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's run encompassed an adjustment that included the Stockbridge Bowl transfer as participants will continue to forward towards Tanglewood.

Parking has been modified as everyone is welcome to use The Lion's Gate lot at Tanglewood. The finish line will remain at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac located at Hawthorne Road in "lovely" Lenox. Bean Hill Road will be bypassed to accommodate this change. Runners will forge ahead to the right onto Interlaken Cross Road, Willard Hill Road and hang another right to Trask lane which will then return to Interlaken Road.

Towards the end of this race, runners will head to Hawthorne Road as they will finish at the entrance of Camp Mah-Kee-Nac thus completing the competition which encompasses about 6 and a half miles length.

If you accept the challenge to run for a worthy cause, head over to The Josh Billings website to register. All runners MUST also pick up their packet of documentation on Saturday, September 17th at The Arcadian Shop on route 7 in Lenox between 12 noon and 5 pm. The race begins at 9:30 am on Sunday as bikers will meet at The Price Chopper Parking Lot on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. Paddlers will assemble at The Stockbridge Bowl boat ramp and runners will begin at the race's finish line at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac . Starting time is set for 10 am. ALL participants should check in at least one hour before the actual starting time.

Keep in mind, traffic will translate into alternate routes for motorists as route 183 will remain closed until the completion of this race. Hawthorne Road will close from 10 am to 12 noon. Anyone using The Lion's Gate lot MUST be situated prior to 10 am. Those who are taking part in the Josh Bash and the kid's race will be allowed to use any designated roads that will be closed to drivers.

Camp Mah-Kee-Nac will also present the annual Kid's Race which is also an annual ritual at The Josh. Youngsters ages 5 to 14 will also register at The Arcadian House in Lenox on the day before the race between 12 noon and 1 pm and the run begins promptly at high noon on the 18th. Children will assemble at The Berkshire United Way tent as parents cannot accompany them while running. It's their moment to enjoy the benefits of exercise and have some fun in the process.

Good luck to all who are taking part in this yearly worthy cause and if you need scheduling and updated information, log on to The Josh Billings Facebook page.

(Some information in this article was obtained courtesy of The Berkshire Eagle and www.joshbillings.com)