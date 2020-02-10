Another Exciting Week Of High School Hoops Awaits You On WSBS

We are YOUR home for local youth sports throughout the tri-state region as we will present coverage of 5 high school basketball games on WSBS. First up, the Lee girls are home to Drury for a Monday night match-up here in south county. We'll take a time out on Tuesday and on Wednesday, we feature the Monument Mountain boys as they travel north to Hoosac Valley.

On Thursday night, the Mount Everett girls host Drury in Sheffield and we will have a contest on Friday (Valentine's Day) as The Monument Mountain boys resume their rivalry with Mount Everett up the block from us here in Great Barrington. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 pm with tip-off scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

A bonus match airs over the weekend as last Friday's inclement weather resulted in the postponement of games in our listening area. The Monument Mountain Spartan boys head north to "Lovely Lee" to challenge The Wildcats on Saturday afternoon, February 15th. Pre-game takes air at 5:20 pm with a 5:30 pm tip-off on YOUR Home Town Station. As always, Jack Passetto will have the call for each and every game. We sure are keeping him busy these days, for sure!

Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. You can also listen LIVE by going here and while you are on our web site, go to the black trending bar on our home page for set-up instructions to access our programming via Google Home and Amazon Alexa enabled devices. Don't forget to download the FREE WSBS app to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device at your local app store or Google play and listen to each and every game while you're on the go plus you can sign-up to win some cool prizes in the process. Keep listening for more details.