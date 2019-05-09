Another Family Prize Could Land In Your Hands

We have another fun Facebook Friday giveaway coming up this Friday morning at 7:50. If you want to get in on the action and have a shot at winning the weekly prize, all you have to do is like us at the WSBS Facebook page and we could be shouting out your name Friday morning.

Winners have received a variety of prizes via the Facebook Friday contest. Everything from concert tickets, grocery store gift cards, restaurant certificates, movie theater certificates, free bowling, comedy and more. This week's prize consists of a family four pack of tickets to Four Brothers Drive In Theatre in Amenia, New York. This a perfect family prize to win this time of year as the drive in is now showing movies seven nights a week. So like us now on Facebook , and you and your family could end up at the movies courtesy of WSBS' Facebook Friday contest.