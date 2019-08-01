Another Free Concert Takes Place This Weekend In Southfield

The Southfield Church will conclude it's 225th anniversary celebration of service to the Berkshire county community as pianist Manon Hutton-DeWys performs a mesmerizing show that features the works of Ravel, Messiaen, Prokofiev, Scriabin, Karen Tanaka and Sofia Gubaidulina. This concert takes place on Saturday, August 3rd at 7 pm.

Her live performances have been praised and recognized as a cross-over between classical and modern music as she presents a subtle use of rubato and sensitive dynamic shadings as these remarkable shows were presented at some of the world's best known classical music venues including Carnegie Hall, The Salle Cortot at the Ecole Normale de Musique in Paris, Symphony Space, Bargemusic, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Steinway Hall, Bard College's Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, WNYC's Jerome L Greene Performance Space plus Northeastern and Tufts Universities in the greater Boston area.

Dr. Hutton DeWys holds degrees from The City University of New York Graduate Center, Mannes College of Music and locally from Bard College in Northern Dutchess county, New York and Bard College at Simon's Rock in Great Barrington, Masachusetts.

Keep in mind, the performance is free of charge but a retiring collection to support the local artist will be taken as monetary donations will be greatly accepted. Weather permitting, the audience will be treated to delicious gelato upon the completion of this fantastic concert courtesy of the neighboring Southfield Store.

