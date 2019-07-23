Another Free Concert Will Be Presented In Southfield

The Southfield Church on Norfolk Road in the town of New Marlborough continues to celebrate their 225th anniversary of service to the Berkshire county community with another free concert that takes place at 4 pm this Saturday, July 27th. The Thalea String Quartet will take center stage as they are devoted to bringing their unique brand of chamber music that presents an original brand of innovative programming and community engagement to their audience as they also connect with individuals on a musical, emotional and personal level.

The group was formed in 2014 at The Zephyr International Chamber Music Festival in Courmayeaur, Italy and have performed recitals all across Europe, The United States and Canada which features the talented Christopher Whitley and Kumiko Sakamoto on violin, Luis Bellorin shines on the viola and Titilayo Ayangande displays his fine efforts on the cello. They recently received accolades as the Young Professional String Quartetat the Butler School of Music as they continue to be mentored by the highly acclaimed Miro Quartet.

A reminder, a retiring collection will be taken as you are encouraged to make a donation to support these local artists who will perform this free presentation in our community. Afterwards, weather permitting audience members will be treated to a delicious gelato courtesy of the neighboring Southfield Store.To learn more about the Thalea String Quartet you can log on to their web site by going here.

