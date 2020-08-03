The Baker-Polito Administration today announced an expansion of its “Stop the Spread” initiative, which provides free COVID-19 testing in targeted communities across the Commonwealth, with a new testing site in Framingham.

According to a media release from the Governor’s office, the Framingham site joins testing sites in 16 other communities: Agawam, Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Marlborough, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, Taunton, and Worcester. Springfield remains the closest of the testing sites to Berkshire County.

The Stop the Spread initiative is a data-driven focused effort to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 in communities that are above the state average in total cases, positive test rate, and have experienced a decline in testing levels since April. All residents of these 17 communities, including asymptomatic individuals, are urged to get tested at one of these locations. While these sites are being launched in these communities, they are open to all residents of the Commonwealth.

Framingham’s 14-day average positive test rate increased from 1.82% on July 8th to 3.09% on July 29th. Residents of the 17 communities can visit mass.gov/stopthespread to find testing locations, which will be available through August 14.

The Governor’s office is also reminding all state residents of the importance of participating in contact tracing. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, please answer the call when contacted by the Community Tracing Collaborative or their local board of health.

Also, any individual who needs a safe place to isolate can call (617) 367-5150 to access an isolation and recovery site at no cost.