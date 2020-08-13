Another “Happy Days” Alum Chats With Ron Carson This Weekend

Back in June, I had the pleasure to feature Anson Williams on my WSBS Saturday Morning Chat as we discussed his latest video to help keep us safe during the COVID-19 and he also previewed a new You Tube project entitled "Harvest Time" as he co-starred with his "Happy Days" castmate Don Most. Williams directed this poignant film as both actors also showed us they can tackle a dramatic project with finesse and style They have been instrumental in bringing smiles to our faces since the 1970's with their portrayals of Warren "Potsie" Weber and Ralph Malph.

We are pleased to announce that Marion Ross, the Cunningham family's matriarch will be joining Ron Carson for this weekend's LIVE chat as she will reminisce about her best moments spent on this iconic TV series which ran on prime time from 1974 to 1983 (and she was featured in every episode during it's 11 seasons on the air).

Marion also co-starred in other popular TV shows including every major series from the 1950's and 1960's. Some of her other memorable roles include an Emmy winning performance as matriarch Sophie Berger in "Brooklyn Bridge" and she was also best known as Drew Carey's mom in his ABC sit-com. Fans of the Fox series "That 70's Show" truly remember her as the so-called terrible mother-in-law and she also played a similar role on the WB's "Gilmore Girls" but fans will ALWAYS embrace her as "The Lovable Mrs C" (Howard's wife, Richie and Joanie's mom, also let's not forget older brother, Chuck who appeared in the earlier episodes of this series).

Her first love is taking center stage before a LIVE audience as she has co-starred in various productions of "Arsenic & Old Lace", "Steel Magnolias", "Lost in Yonkers" and "The Games Afoot". The Minnesota native also penned her autobiography in 2018 entitled "My Days: Happy And Otherwise" featuring fond memories from her days when she donned a familiar apron that would cinch her career.

(Photo credit of "Happy Days" DVD cover courtesy of Paramount Television)