Another Loss Due To COVID-19 in Great Barrington

We are sad to report that another life was taken in Great Barrington due to complications from the Corona Virus. 98 year old Stanley Farnum passed away on April 25th. The South Egremont, Massachusetts native was born on November 27th 1921, son of the late Roy Farnum and Helen Polmatier Farnum. He was educated in local schools and graduated 2 years earlier from Searles High School in Great Barrington.

He was married to the late Hilda Mae Duryea Farnum for 60 years and they had 11 children. Stanley proudly served our country during World War II and after his discharge, he worked as a machine operator at Carr Engineering for 2 decades and later was a foreman for 13 years at Sheffield Plastics and a head custodian/counselor at Simon's Rock College for over a dozen years.

Some of Stanley's hobbies included enjoying the great outdoors, hunting, fishing and trapping. He was also a wonderful poet who won numerous awards from The National Poet Society and enjoyed reading his finished works to anyone and everyone who wanted to hear them.

Survivors include two sons, Timothy from Saratoga Springs, New York, Lane and his wife Georgeann from South Egremont, 7 daughters, Lynn Nemee and her husband Kyle Miller, Sally and Dan Bailey, Heidi and Roger Farnum and Chris all from Great Barrington, Laurie Flynn and her husband Tom, Joyce and Jerry Bassett, Karen and Matt Dube, all of Sheffiled plus his life long friend Bob Nichols, 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Stanley was pre-deceased by his wife, Hilda, his son Stephen, his daughter Christine and a grandson, Christopher. In lieu of flowers and contributions, his family asks that you tell people in your life how much they are LOVED. A graveside service will be held at a later date. To send condolences, log on to The Birches-Roy Funeral Home web site by going here.

