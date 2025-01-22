Another Massachusetts Town Banning Sales Of Tobacco

Here's something that ALL OF US are aware of, Massachusetts residents: Smoking is bad for your health. Yet, despite knowing this little fact, many people still reach for a cigarette and light up several times a day. Why is that?

Oh, yes. Smoking is an addiction. Tobacco contains the chemical nicotine and it's one of the hardest addictions to quit. Some say nicotine is just as addictive as alcohol, cocaine, and heroin. And then there are those who say it's even more addictive.

As of this past Tuesday night, another Massachusetts city joined the list of 12 other cities in the Commonwealth that are making it much harder for "today's kids" to be able to legally purchase tobacco products when they become "tomorrow's adults."

WHDH/7 News Boston reports that on Tuesday night, the Newton City Council voted to approve a so-called "generational ban" ordinance that bans the sale of tobacco products or e-cigarettes to anyone born on, or after, March 1st, 2004.

Get our free mobile app

Newton joins the slowly-expanding list of other Massachusetts cities and towns that also have similar "generational bans" on tobacco and e-cigarette products such as Needham and Brookline. Brookline was the first in Massachusetts to adopt the ordinance in 2020.

Some of you may recall from an earlier post I did that, sometime in January, Senator Jason Lewis along with Representatives Tommy Vitolo and Kate Lipper-Garabedian plan to file state-wide legislation that would also ban those currently underage from buying tobacco when they reach adulthood.

Those who are opposed to the ban say that it infringes upon an adults' right to make their own lifestyle choices. Take a look at the original article at WHDH's website here.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs