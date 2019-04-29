Another Outdoor Season Begins At Berkshire Botanical Garden

May flowers will truly be showcased at The Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge, Massachusetts as they begin their 85th outdoor season with an assortment of free events for the general public and here is just a sample of what you expect when planning your visit to check out the flora at Stockbridge Road.

Roy Boutard Day will take place on Sunday, May 5th from 9 am to 5 pm. The exhibit honors one of the facility's most influential past directors as you will be able to view colorful bulbs, blooming crab apple, red bud, shad blow trees, perrenials including peonies and hellebores. An indoor exhibit at the garden's Leonhardt Galleries features "Natures Narratives" consisting of a retrospective collection of botanical art works that are presented in colored pencil, pen and ink, graphite, carbon dust and pastel by Carol Ann Morley.

A graduation of students in the Garden's Horticultural certificate program is scheduled for 1 pm on Sunday at the Education Center followed by a reception hosted by the Herb Associates. The volunteer group will also be serving an assortment of herb-infused cookies and you can sample Mai Bowle, a May wine punch.

The Lenox Garden Club will also present their daffodil show this weekend at the Garden's 1800 Center House Library and classroom with viewings scheduled for this Saturday, May 4th from 1 to 4 pm and on Sunday, May 5th between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm.

On May 10th the Garden will present their 42nd annual 2 day Plants & Answers Plant Sale including over 180 species and cultivars of plants which attract bees, hummingbirds, butterflies, moths and other pollinators. Over 1,000 woody and herbaceous plants will be on display as well as annuals that are locally grown as all proceeds from this event benefit the garden's educational and horticultural programs.

May also arks the beginning of the garden's summer educational program that features workshops and classes focusing on horticulture, gardening, bee keeping, botanical drawing and painting which also included field trips to various sites throughout Berkshire county.

For a complete list of this month's activities, log on to their web site by going here.