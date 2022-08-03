Another Person Hit By A Car In A Great Barrington Crosswalk

Concerns about the safety of Great Barrington crosswalks are once again in focus as yet another person has been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk in the town. Are local drivers not paying enough attention? Are the pedestrians not paying enough attention? Whatever the reason, something needs to be done.

I'm a proponent of crossing lights in every crosswalk regardless of what it might cost. I'm a Pittsfield resident, so maybe my wishes don't count, but I think my city should also have lights at every crosswalk. Generally, cars know to stop at a red light. It's not a given that they will stop or even look for pedestrians at crosswalks.

This incident occurred in the daylight hours and in a crosswalk...

The latest incident happened early afternoon on Tuesday when a pedestrian was struck by a car on Bridge Street. According to a police report from the Great Barrington Police Department, a pedestrian was attempting to cross Bridge Street in a crosswalk near the Coop market at around noon, when they were hit by a car driven by an elderly driver.

The incident occurred at around 12:05 PM. The driver was 83-year-old Gloria Spector, of Monterey, MA. The pedestrian received non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg and was transported by Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance to Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington.

The Great Barrington Fire Department assisted on the scene of the accident. Police Officer Brandon Messina is investigating the incident and has cited the operator, who was not injured.

The town has had several similar incidents over recent years...

Officials in the town of Great Barrington have been concerned for years about the town's problematic crosswalks, and the number of incidents that have occurred at them over the past several years. The most recent incident before this recent one happened on Main Street at the beginning of June. A car headed south on Main, driven by a local woman, struck a pedestrian in the middle of the afternoon. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It's clear something has to be done in Great Barrington. The question of what exactly that is, however, remains unanswered.

