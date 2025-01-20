Another Popular Retailer Closing Massachusetts Store in Late February
Massachusetts is seeing retailers shut their doors at a steady rate. Shopping trends have changed and people aren't spending money on things the way they used as many folks have had to tighten their belts to make ends meet.
One retailer that has been steadily shutting down underperforming stores is Walgreens. The retailer continues to close stores and has a three-year plan of mass shutdowns for these stores.
The U.S. Sun reports the closures are all part of a $1 billion cost-cutting program, which Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Tim Wentworth confirmed in October. Wentworth intends to bring back Walgreens' market value, which hit a high in 2015 at $100 billion.
Approximately 500 stores are planned to close in 2025. A few Massachusetts stores have shuttered over the past few years including a Westfield store, one in North Adams, and a few in Boston among others. Another Massachusetts store will be calling it quits in February 2025.
On February 27 the Walgreens store in Quincy at 324 Hancock Street will permanently shut its doors. We'll pass the word along if and when information becomes available regarding more Massachusetts stores closing.
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist
Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus