Another Re-Opening This Weekend In South County

Phase 3 is showing signs that our tri-state region is slowly but surely returning to a sense of normalcy as The Great Barrington Historical Society has announced they will re-open their South Main Street facility to the public this weekend as they begin a series of exhibits for the upcoming season.

First up, the museum will present "Old Country Barns: Models of the American Barn by Doug Logan". which features 36 different barns and detailed drawings and detailed descriptions of barn construction techniques that have been implemented in America since the 1600's. His models have already been displayed at The Eric Sloane Museum in neighboring Kent, Connecticut, The Hancock Shaker Museum on route 41 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and The Covered Bridge Museum in Bennington, Vermont.

Also included in this exhibit: Photographs of barns that were taken by author and photographer, Stephen Donaldson plus an assortment of barn quilts created by Great Barrington's Doreen Atwood.

Doug Logan's appreciation of barns was greatly enhanced after he read Eric Sloane's book "The Age of Barns" as he forged ahead to create models of these structures that accent the gracefully weathered and worn look. He spent over 50 hours in his basement workshop perfecting his craft using materials such as wood, plaster, cement, stones and paint to hand craft each building.

Now is your chance to check out this slice of Americana on Saturday, July 18th from 10 am to 2 pm as this fascinating exhibit runs through October. Admission is free as Executive director Robert Krol reiterated that visitors must wear masks and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. Hand sanitizers will also be available for complimentary usage throughout the premises. A maximum of 5 people per tour group will be implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The museum will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 am to 12 noon with Saturday and Sunday hours from 10 am to 2 pm.

For more information on upcoming exhibits, log on the Great Barrington Historical Society's web site by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Great Barrington Historical Society for on-air and on-line usage)