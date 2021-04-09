Another Round Of The 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 AM On WSBS

Our new Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am resumes again this month as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make his return appearance on YOUR Home Town Station

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin was making appearances as Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and the surrounding areas.as his specialty is bringing back timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

Some local gatherings are scheduled in Litchfield county including a re-enactment of a 1776 historical event, a memorial service that honors a Civil War hero who was imprisoned in the Northwest Hills and details on a upcoming fund raiser scheduled in May that honors some of local heroes, past and present who wore their uniforms with pride for the service and protection of our country.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" and he also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

