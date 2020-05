Tuesday, Jun. 2 beginning at 7:30 AM Sheffield Egremont Road will be closed to through traffic to allow the Housatonic Railroad to conduct repairs at the crossing. The road will reopen on Thursday, Jun. 4 at 5 PM. The detour route will be Rt. 7 to Lime Kiln Road to Sheffield Egremont Road and the reverse if traveling south.

