Another Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD — Confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 119 in Berkshire County on Saturday, an increase of 14 from Friday, state public health officials said.

The Berkshire Eagle reports no new deaths were reported in the county. Two deaths were reported Friday in the Berkshires, bringing the total to four.

Statewide, the death total rose by 9 to 44.

