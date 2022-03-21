Another Tractor-Trailer Rollover On A Massachusetts Highway

This seems to be happening all too often on Massachusetts roadways. It's been a monthly occurrence since the start of the year that a tractor-trailer finds itself on its side on a busy highway (or a similar type of crash).

This one was on Route 495 in Bolton on Saturday...

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, troopers responded to a tractor-trailer rollover on Saturday morning (3/19) in the right lane of Route 495. The tractor-trailer had been head north in Bolton. The truck, from the pictures anyway, looked to be hauling one of those double-length type trailers.

There were no injuries in the crash...

Luckily, there were no injuries were reported in this particular crash. The State Police say that the cleanup at the scene took several hours to complete. The middle lane and right lane of Route 495 North in the area of mile marker 63.6 were closed until approximately 11:30 am.

(above: tractor-trailer on its side on Route 495 in Bolton Saturday)

Details about the cause of this crash, and whether or not speed was a factor in the accident, were not made clear.

This is happening all too often. There was another last month...

Another tractor-trailer rolled over onto its side in a connector to the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston in early February. That happened during severe icy conditions. Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash, and the driver was indeed given a civil citation for speeding. There were no injuries. You can read about that crash, HERE.

(above: tractor-trailer rollover in February in a connector to the Ted Williams Tunnel)

Another occurred in January...

There was another tractor-trailer accident in Mansfield back in late January. This one wasn't a rollover, but the truck crossed three lanes of traffic and then drove off the road (also on 495) and then into a wooded area. The driver of the truck was killed. You can read that story, HERE.

