Anthony Bourdain Movie Filming in Massachusetts Needs Extras

Filming in Massachusetts makes perfect sense for this movie about the late, award-winning, beloved, celebrity chef and television star Anthony Bourdain, may he rest in peace.

Before he was a somebody known around the world through his travels, incredible personality, fun energy, and cooking, he was a Cape Cod fixture.

According to the Boston Globe Media Partners website, Provincetown was home base for Chef Anthony and that's where everything started in the mid to late 1970s.

Decades before he became an award-winning chef, author, and host of multiple television shows, Bourdain spent his summers in Provincetown, learning the ropes as a dishwasher and line cook at spots like the now-closed Flagship Restaurant and the still-open Lobster Pot.

The name of the movie is simply called Tony. So far, we know that actor Dominic Sessa from The Holdovers will play Anthony when he was younger. Meanwhile, actor Antonio Banderas is cast as well, but according to Boston Globe Media Partners, it's unknown what role he has.

Of course, I'm sure we'll know soon since filming in Provincetown will take place from May through July, which will focus on Anthony's younger years.

Speaking of filming, who wants to try to be an extra and spend some time in P-Town?

According to an Atomic Honey Casting post on Instagram, open casting calls are happening with a focus on actual restaurant kitchen staff. Having an amazing personality seems to be a must, too, but don't worry if you've never acted before.

During Chef Anthony's television show Parts Unknown on CNN, he described Provincetown as "... a wonderland of tolerance, longtime tradition of accepting artists, writers, the badly behaved, the gay, the different. It was paradise.”

According to Boston Globe Media Partners, Tony is set in Anthony's final summer on the Cape, before he decided to attend culinary school.

Anthony Bourdain died by suicide in June 2018.

