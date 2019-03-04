Apple is due to unveil a streaming service full of original content at ... some point. (That some point was previously supposed to be “ March 2019 ” so, uh, yeah.) A new article in the New York Post states that the delays are, at least in part, caused by the tech giant’s hands-on approach to content, with “intrusive” executives (including CEO Tim Cook) who are “giving notes and getting involved” in the company’s series and shows.

Executives reportedly have a very narrow view of the kinds of shows and messages the company should be producing:

One of the CEO’s most repeated notes is ‘don’t be so mean!,’ the source said ... Cook, 58, has been public about wanting family-friendly content, but insiders say the tech giant has also passed on storylines because they are about potentially controversial topics, like religion or the negative consequences of technology. ‘They want a positive view of technology,’ the producer noted.

It’s possible these anonymous reports are inaccurate or exaggerated. If they’re not, though, I have absolutely no idea how Apple will compete in the very crowded streaming space with companies like Netflix, who famously have a far more hands-off approach to their movies and TV shows. I interviewed the producers of the Orson Welles film The Other Side of the Wind , which has a fair amount of nudity, sexuality, and adult content. They said Netflix “never complained” about anything in the film, basically let them do whatever they want within their budget (and even allowed them to go over budget, as long as they could explain why they needed to) and described the streaming service’s role in finishing the film as “wonderful.”

A tech company that only wants shows that present tech in a good light is one thing, but the “Don’t be so mean!” directive is just bonkers. Imagine any of the biggest shows of the last 20 years if they weren’t mean. The Sopranos , The Wire , Mad Men , Breaking Bad , The Office , Game of Thrones — would anyone watch a “nicer” version of these stories? I honestly doubt it.