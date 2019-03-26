Apple Announces Details of New Streaming Service, Apple TV+
Apple finally gave people a full preview of their upcoming streaming TV service, which they’re calling Apple TV+. The presentation included appearances from some of the big-name creators working for the company, and a few brief clips from their shows. They included:
- Amazing Stories: A revived version of the anthology TV series from Steven Spielberg.
- The Morning Show: A new series set in the world of morning TV starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell
- See: A sci-fi show about a future where all of humanity has gone blind, featuring Jason Momoa.
- Little America: True stories of immigrants from producer and writer Kumail Nanjiani.
- Little Voice: A show from JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles about the life of a singer/songwriter.
- Documentaries from Oprah Winfrey, including one called Toxic Labor about workplace issues, and a currently-unnamed series on mental health.
Apple TV+ will be ad free, and feature exclusive original movies and shows, with new additions every month. Everything on the service will be downloadable, which is a definite plus (sorry; a definite +), and the service launches this fall. Apple did not announce a price for Apple TV + yet, which will probably determine whether people sign up for this in series numbers at least to start.
