Massachusetts May Be Saying Goodbye to a Popular Restaurant Chain

Massachusetts shoppers and diners aren't strangers to businesses closing locations throughout the state. It seems like regularly another company is shutting down another store or restaurant location. Enter Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Friendly's, etc.

For whatever reason, whether it's price sensitivity, online shopping, at-home cooking, struggling to pay bills, fallout from the pandemic, etc. Massachusetts among the rest of the country is in an era where companies are closing up shop either by trimming the fat or completely going under.

A Popular Restaurant Chain Plans to Close 25-35 Locations This Year

It was recently announced by several online sources and by Dine Brands Global which owns restaurant chains IHOP and Applebee's that the company will be closing 25-35 Applebee's locations across the country this year. Since 2017 over 100 hundred Applebees locations have shut down. While the company is eliminating Applebee's in struggling areas, it recently opened over 40 new IHOP locations. So it doesn't appear that Dine Brands Global is going under they're just cutting locations where performance isn't up to par.

Will Some Massachusetts Locations Be on the Chopping Block?

At this point, the folks at Dial Brands Global haven't announced exactly which locations of Applebees will be shutting down this year. Applebees operates over 20 locations in Massachusetts including some of the Bay State's bigger areas like Worcester, Springfield, and Chicopee.

Massachusetts Diners Should Enjoy Themselves and Not Worry at This Point

When Applebees does release its list of upcoming closures we will let you know if any Massachusetts locations are on the list. Until then, go eat good in the hood for Mother's Day and Father's Day. Mom and Dad deserve a great meal.

