Application Deadline for Advancement Scholarships Extended

Berkshire Business and Professional Women is accepting applications for its career advancement scholarship program. The deadline has been extended to Aug. 31.

The group annually awards career advancement scholarships to working women residing in Berkshire County. Scholarships may be used for tuition, books, child care, uniforms, or other related educational expenses. Scholarship amounts and the number of scholarships awarded will be determined by the scholarship committee and trustees of Berkshire BPW's non-profit affiliation, Berkshire County Education Council.

Eligible applicants need to be Berkshire County residents at least 25 years of age, who are either working or currently seeking employment, enrolled at an accredited college, technical or vocational schools and matriculating on a full-time or part-time basis for the 2020-21 academic year.

On Sept. 21, Berkshire BPW is honoring Andrea Harrington as the 2020 Woman of Achievement at Balderdash Cellars. This annual fundraiser benefits the Career Advancement Scholarship fund.

Go here for more details on the Woman of Achievement fundraiser and to access the online application under the Programs tab. For scholarship questions, contact June Roy-Martin, juneroy0417@gmail.com or call 413-464-1839.

About Berkshire Berkshire Business and Professional Women

BBPW Members and Guests convene (currently virtually) at 5:30pm on the first Monday of each month, with a few exceptions. Guest speakers are invited to each meeting to address a variety of topics that are important to working women, such as health and wellness, wealth management, public speaking and organization techniques.

The Berkshire Business and Professional Women organization provides professional and personal development and networking opportunities for working women from diverse fields. Since 1965, Berkshire BPW has been honoring local women in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, recognizing the achievements of outstanding women, developing awareness of issues important to working women and awarding career advancement scholarships.

You can learn more about the organization by going here.

(information taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from The Berkshire Business and Professional Women organization for online and on air use)