Applications for (CPA) Grant Are Available

From the Town of Great Barrington

Applications for the upcoming Community Preservation Act (CPA) grant round are now available. The application can be found on the Town of Great Barrington website, along with the town’s CPA plan.

The CPA provides town funding for projects in four categories: historic preservation, affordable housing, open space preservation and outdoor recreation.

Applicants must successfully complete two application steps in order to be considered for funding at the 2020 Annual Town Meeting. After reviewing the Step 1 applications, the Community Preservation Committee (CPC) will invite the eligible applicants to submit Step 2 of the Application. Only projects that complete Step 1, and are invited by the CPC, may submit Step 2.

Step 1 applications will be accepted not later than Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The CPC will meet on Oct. 8 to review applications and to invite eligible projects to complete Step 2 submissions.

Step 2 applications must be received not later than Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The Committee will meet on Nov. 12 to begin review of Step 2 submittals.

Before submitting an application, applicants must familiarize themselves with the CPA legislation, the Great Barrington CPA bylaw, the Great Barrington Community Preservation Plan.

Applicants may contact the Great Barrington Town Planner for more information, by emailing crembold@townofgb.org.

Applicants are also encouraged to consult the Massachusetts Community Preservation Coalition’s website for more background and information on CPA and CPA eligibility requirements.