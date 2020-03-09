Applications Now Being Accepted for Amplify 2020

Music In Common is accepting applications now through Mar. 31 for it’s

Amplify 2020 summer residency. Since 2018, Music In Common’s Amplify program has brought together young musicians from across the country to work with professional musicians and producers to learn, rehearse, and perform in concert songs written by youth from around the world, amplifying the songs’ powerful messages to a global audience. In doing so, Amplify musicians learn about the faiths, cultures, perspectives, and experiences of the youth whose songs they are performing.

Being an active participant in something that I’m really passionate about really helped me understand the larger significance of what we’re doing here. It’s not just like a bunch of teenagers playing our instruments, we’re trying to convey a message that is really important. - Trevor H., Amplify 2018 participant

Amplify 2020 takes place July 1-18 at Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts where musicians ages 14-22 live and rehearse together as well as participate in master classes, workshops, industry professional panels and enjoy guest performances. You can get complete details by going here.

