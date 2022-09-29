Are Gas Prices In MA Scheduled To Go Up Or Down?

If there is one thing that is putting a smile on my face these days, gas prices have been on a steady decline. In the Berkshires, we average anywhere between $3.35 and $3.45 a gallon which is a lot better than when we hovered near the $5 mark a few months ago. Motorists are expressing some concern regarding Hurricane Ian which touched down in Florida on Wednesday as these storms are a prime catalyst in raising prices.

President Joe Biden is warning oil and gas companies against elevating the price of fuel as the commander-in-chief stated this is NOT an excuse for further increases at the pump as the country is still struggling with the highest inflation rate in decades. He will ask federal officials if the practice of "price gauging" will cause hardship for drivers as a word of warning was issued that America is watching and the industry should do the right thing in keeping prices low.

Recently, our neighboring states in Connecticut and New York eliminated the state gas tax resulting in substantial savings for drivers, but that was NOT the case here in the Bay State. the 24 cents per gallon tax remained intact. reports now indicate there is a campaign to suspend the gas tax, but that would not take place until 2024. Motorists and residents can log on to this website to express their concerns regarding this matter.

Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Maura Healey has proceeded with certifying a trio of versions in the upcoming ballot question as their goal is to collect 150,000 signatures to prevent further increases when the price of gas exceeds $3. Voters would then donate a total of $2.95 to cover costs of mailing this petition and that could road block any further increases in the future. Another alternative would be to directly tax the consumer individually for every purchase at the pump and the total would reflect on their final bill of sale.

Stand by as we hope the downward trend continues, but as you know, changes can happen when least expected. We've been through this ride before, but now it is time to focus on a substantial savings for motorists to get from Point A to Point B. Stay tuned!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of 22 News (WWLP-TV)