Are Liquor Stores Open On Labor Day In Massachusetts?

It's Labor Day Weekend everybody, yes, the unofficial end of summer is here! Well, that was fast. It always is, I suppose. It's September, the kids are back to school, the weather is gorgeous and some of you can even enjoy a three day weekend.

I enjoy Coors Light, and every time a holiday comes upon us, I wonder if I have to make an early trip to the package store.

You know what day always tricks me? New Year's Day. I always think the liquor stores are closed on New Year's.

Easter as well.

Memorial Day as well. (You can't purchase alcoholic beverages before noon though).

The 4th of July as well.

So, Are Liquor Stores CLOSED on Labor Day In Massachusetts?

The GOOD news for drinkers, is NO, they are not closed. YAAAAAAY! Haha.

In fact, the only days that Massachusetts prohibits the sale of alcohol are Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Another fun fact? In Massachusetts, "happy hour" hasn't been legal since 1984, although I think the powers at be may be considering bringing it back.

I hope everyone has a fun, long, and safe Labor Day Weekend!