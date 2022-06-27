Are These Seemingly Safe Fireworks Legal To Use In Massachusetts?

Even though there doesn't seem to be much enforcement of the laws regarding fireworks in Massachusetts, most people know that the use of them here is illegal. Every Independence Day, you can hear and see fireworks in just about every neighborhood to some degree, even though residents know that it's not legal to set them off.

Bottle rockets and firecrackers for the most part...

Generally, most people that break the fireworks laws, aren't setting off major fireworks like M-80s and Blockbusters, but they are using fireworks such as bottle rockets and firecrackers. Even though these devices aren't as loud or as dangerous as their bigger brothers, they can still cause severe injuries if not handled with care.

Are Sparklers legal in Massachusetts?

You probably have memories of when you were a child running around in your neighborhood on the 4th of July waving sparklers. They seem like they would be relatively safe and you probably thought nothing of it then. But are these, what some might consider "safe" fireworks, legal in Massachusetts? The answer is a resounding, NO.

Outdoor shot of laughing friends with sparklers, standing together at night Youngoldman loading...

Sparklers are actually more dangerous than you might think...

Are you aware that sparklers actually burn at 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit? They most certainly do, according to Mass.gov. Would you ever hand a child anything that's 1,800 degrees? Of course, you wouldn't, but how many times have you handed a child a sparkler? It's most definitely an eye-opener.

Get our free mobile app

You can read and download a summary of the Massachusetts Fire Laws, HERE.

The possession and use of all fireworks by private citizens is illegal in Massachusetts. This includes Class C fireworks which are sometimes falsely called “safe and sane fireworks.” Class C fireworks include sparklers, party poppers, snappers, firecrackers, spinners, cherry bombs and more. Sparklers burn at 1800ºF. ~ Mass.gov

Friends celebrate new year's eve party with sparklers and firework at sunset criene loading...

Leave fireworks to the professionals...

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services recommends that you leave fireworks of all kinds to experienced professionals. In fact, as part of a Twitter post on Saturday, the department said that by doing so you can avoid the risk of fire, injury, or worse by leaving fireworks to the pros.

Listing of professional Fireworks Displays:

The Massachusetts Department of Fire services puts out a list each year of professional fireworks displays across the state which they update weekly. You can view and download the current listing, HERE.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom