Are We Getting Snow in the Berkshires This Weekend?

While there is no major winter storm on deck for us, you can expect an on and off wintry mix throughout the weekend. It may just be enough to keep you on your toes and having you pay extra attention while traveling.

The National Weather Service out of Albany is calling for a chance of rain, snow and sleet before 11pm this evening (Jan. 15) as we head into the weekend, changing over to rain in the overnight hours through Saturday morning. The rain will continue throughout the majority of the day, Saturday, and then will combine with snow showers before 7pm with a chance of snow showers thereafter. Precipitation amounts vary from a half and three quarters of an inch.

As we move forward into Sunday, you can expect to see isolated snow showers before 1pm on the 17th with mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday evening. Those cloudy conditions will continue on throughout Monday.

So again, though it's not a big winter blizzard, you can expect to see a mixed bag of precipitation throughout this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The rest of next week looks pretty calm with days varying between sunny and cloudy conditions.

