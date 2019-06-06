How much is too much when it comes to filling your car’s tank with gas? Is there an amount that you would absolutely refuse to pay? According to AAA, when it comes to filling-up at the pump, Americans are changing their perception of what they consider “too expensive.” AAA’s 2019 Gas Price survey found that 50 percent of consumers think paying $3.00 per gallon is too high – an increase of 30 cents from last year when half of consumers reported $2.70 as too expensive. 2019’s price point is also 50 cents more than in 2016, when half of consumers thought $2.50 was too much to pay at the pump. With gas price sensitivity lowering over the past three years, Americans are feeling numb to the pain at the pump.

According to Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director Public and Legislative Affairs, “For consumers today, paying more to fill-up their gas tank may feel less shocking due to the national average pushing within pennies of $3.00 per gallon the last two spring seasons.” Maguire, however says that there is good news for consumers this summer, with the highest prices of the year could be in the rear-view mirror. With most refineries operating at normal levels, demand at robust rates, and cheaper crude oil prices, summer gas prices nationally are poised to be a little less than last year –dropping as low as $2.70.

Although Americans are more tolerant of higher gas prices now, some drivers will still be looking to make lifestyle changes to offset increased pump prices, though not as many as in previous years. At $2.75 – a price consumers should see this summer – some of the changing habits or choices include: Combining errands or trips; driving less; reducing shopping or dining out; delaying major purchases; and driving a more fuel-efficient vehicle.

