There is no doubt we have some of the most pristine and natural farm land right here in the beautiful Berkshires. Barns enhance the area in more ways than one, but did you notice there are some structures that feature a star embedded in a red coat of paint and that has significant meaning. The symbol is either painted or in the form of metal or wood that is manually constructed amidst the property as this tradition goes back into the early days of history that began right here in the north east.

The Shed Man The Shed Man loading...

Dutch and German settlers that migrated to the Berkshires began this tradition as these symbols are best known as "Pennsylvania stars" as the moniker indicates this began in the neighboring Keystone State. Rumor has it, this also brings luck to farmers that till the soil in our very own backyard. If you are driving through one of these well-recognized farms, it truly is an attention getter in more ways than one.

gold stars loading...

These "so-called stars" have their own color coded category: For starters, brown stars symbolize strength and friendship while white stars indicate energy and purity on the property. The colors of blue and black offer a safeguarded protection of the designated area. How apropos that a yellow star translates into love and embodies "a man in the sun". Again, the red star designates a special and solid foundation and is deemed the highest rated of them all.

Next time you are planning a day trip in the Berkshires, keep an eye out for those all-important stars as this slice of Americana truly signifies the fabric of rural living all across the tri-state region which makes us a unique and viable area during the winter, spring, summer and fall months.