Armed Home Invasion Leaves Pittsfield Man with Serious Gunshot Wounds

A Pittsfield man has sustained gunshot wounds following a shots-fired incident on Mohawk Street in Pittsfield last night. According to the media report, Pittsfield Police responded to the area of 50 Mohawk Street for multiple ShotSpotter activations shortly after 9 PM. While officers were on their way to the scene, additional calls came in reporting that shots had been fired in that area with a shooting victim inside the same address.

The Pittsfield Fire Dept. and County Ambulance responded. Arriving officers located the victim, a 47-year-old male from Pittsfield inside the residence, that was suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Berkshire Medical Center with serious but what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to Albany Med for further treatment.

The Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau, Crime Scene Services, and Drug Unit responded for further investigation, which revealed that the incident was an armed home invasion resulting in one of the occupants of the house being shot. Three masked individuals forced entry into the residence prior to the shots being fired, according to victim and witness reports. A vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was towed from the scene and is in police custody.

Pittsfield Police Department Crime Scene processed the scene and additional evidence was collected. A member of the Pittsfield Police K9 Unit conducted a track for the suspects after receiving reports that they may have fled on foot. The incident is not believed to be random.

At this time, those involved in the incident remain at large. Area video surveillance is being collected and reviewed, and the incident remains under investigation. The majority of the Pittsfield Police Department Patrol Division was committed to this scene for some time. Mutual aid was requested to assist with calls for service during this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department Detective Bureau (413-448-9705), Tip-line (413-448-9706), or send us a tip via text message by texting “PITTIP” and your message to 847411 (TIP411). Detective Michael Murphy is the Lead Detective on the case and can be reached at 448-9705 ext. 582.

