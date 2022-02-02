The beginning of the year tends to be the time when couples start thinking about and planning their weddings. Prior to the pandemic, the Berkshire Wedding Expo would take place in Pittsfield (later in Dalton) in January of each year and the event was packed with brides to be, it was quite the scene. As I was thinking about this time of year, I wondered if any celebrities had their wedding in Massachusetts. More on that in a minute.

Growing up in the '80s and '90s, there were plenty of Arnold Schwarzenegger movies playing in my Berkshire County home. I grew up in the heyday of Arnie movies and my dad loved watching them including (but definitely not limited to) the following:

It seemed like for a few years those movies were constantly on our television screen. Naturally, as I got older some of those films became favorites of mine as well.

Back to Weddings in Massachusetts

One thing I wasn't aware of as I was three at the time is that Arnie and award-winning journalist Maria Shriver had their wedding in Massachusetts. (Click or tap here to see 100 Celebrities that were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County) I knew they were married but I never realized that they tied the knot in the Bay State. As a matter of fact, the couple was married on April 26, 1986, in Hyannis, Massachusetts, at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church (thank you Wikipedia). While the couple lasted a while, 25 years to be exact, their divorce was finalized in December of 2021. The journalist filed for divorce in 2011.

Here Are Some Photos and a Video of the Couple's Time Together.

It just goes to show that many folks including celebrities love spending time in Massachusetts and who could blame them. Are there any other celebrities you can think of that chose Massachusetts as their wedding destination?

