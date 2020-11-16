Arrest Made in Friday Mugging in GB

Investigators have made an arrest in a mugging on Friday afternoon at Theory Wellness on Stockbridge Road.

In a media release from the Great Barrington Police Department, around 3 p.m. a customer reported that while walking through the parking lot, after having made a purchase, two males came at him. One pushed him and ripped the product from his hands and fled in a car. The victim is disabled and was using crutches. The victim’s wife provided police with a license plate number.

Officers Samuel Stolzar and Tim Ullrich responded and are the lead investigators in the case. After their investigation which involved collaboration with New York State Police in Claverack, Stolzar obtained an arrest warrant Friday night. Acting swiftly, New York State Police took Shane Adams, age 21, of Pine City, N.Y. into custody. Stolzar has charged Adams with Unarmed Robbery and Assault & Battery on a Disabled Person.

He was held all weekend in jail and is due in court this morning. He faces extradition proceedings to be sent back to Massachusetts. The second suspect is still at large. Theory Wellness cooperated in the incident.

(information sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on-air use)