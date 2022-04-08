Major Arrest Of Pittsfield Duo For Guns, Heroin, Cocaine

Over the course of several months, an intensive investigation regarding the distribution of heroin in the city has resulted in the arrests of two Pittsfield men. The arrests were made Thursday morning by assorted law enforcement officers.

According to a representative of the Massachusetts State Police, two law enforcement agencies, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET West), as well as the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force (BCLETF) have been investigating two apartments in Pittsfield, both on Clinton Avenue, for heroin.

As a result of the investigation, search warrants were petitioned and granted for both apartments. Thursday morning, members of CINRET West and BCLETF executed both warrants in the separate apartments. Searches of both resulted in the recovery of drugs and firearms.

Approximate totals of 30 grams of suspected cocaine and 24 grams of suspected heroin were seized, as well as other assorted pills suspected to be controlled narcotics. The searches also resulted in the recovery of three loaded firearms(one of them stolen), assorted ammunition, and roughly $12,000 in cash.

The residents of both apartments at 46 Clinton Avenue, 24-year-old Ryan Henault, and 18-year-old Noah Lewis were subsequently arrested and taken to the Pittsfield Police Department.

Ryan Henault was booked on the following charges:

Possession of a Class E narcotic Illegal possession of a firearm Illegal possession of ammunition Possession of a firearm by a person with a prior violent crime/drug conviction Improper storage of a firearm

Noah Webster was booked on the following charges:

Trafficking in heroin or fentanyl Trafficking in cocaine Illegal possession of a firearm Illegal possession of ammunition Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Improper storage of a firearm(2 counts) Receiving stolen property under $1,200

For more on the story, please visit the official news website for the Mass State Police here.

