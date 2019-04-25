Art Week Begins This Weekend In The Bay State

Art Week has been deemed as one of the largest creative festivals to date as Massachusetts will collaborate in bringing residents and visitors nearly 600 events in 125 neighborhoods and towns across the Bay State. The annual event runs until Sunday, May 5th.

150 statewide, regional, community and media partners combine their support to Art Week celebrates all forms of creativity in an affordable and accessible way featuring hundreds of unique experiences that are hands-on, interactive and behind the scenes access to arts and culture as these events span the Commonwealth's six regions with 70% of all exhibits offering free admission to all.

Locally, you will be able to view "A Walk Through Time" as those in attendance will retrace native history in south county. Visitors will be transported in time creating a greater understanding of what life in the early days looked like when hiking towards the quiet and pristine beauty of the Berkshire upland forest. The walk begins at 10 am on Saturday, April 27th as those participating should dress for a hike, bring water and a light snack and they will meet at The Bidwell House Museum located at 100 Art School Road in Monterey, Massachusetts.

If you would like to explore other Art Week events statewide, log on to their web site by going here .