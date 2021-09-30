As Of This Week The FBI Has Taken Over The Search For Laundrie



FoxNews/Facebook

Since the first visit to the Laundries home, the FBI did come back and took personal items which had something to do with DNA also a phone belonging to Brian Laundrie. It is also confirmed that the video from the Desoto campground has been turned over to the FBI. As the FBI was taking over the case Tuesday there was an emotional press conference from the Petito family.

Last week there were all kinds of reports from sightings of Laundrie in Northwest Florida and Mobile Alabama.

Law enforcement officials in Mobile Alabama have been looking into more than a dozen tips about possible sightings of Brian Laundrie in the Mobile area, but at this point, nothing has been able to be proved.

Capt. Paul Burch said deputies have checked out tips from Grand Bay to Semmes to Wilmer. But like their counterparts at the Mobile Police Department, he said they failed to produce anything of substance. “They’ve varied from the suspect hitchhiking or walking down the street in Wilmer and turns his head every time a car passes, We’ve dispatched a vehicle for each and every call and verified that the person was not Laundrie.”

Both baker and mobile are near Highway 98, there is a lot of swampy land in the areas he seems to be seen near.

Numerous media sources are reporting that Brian Laundrie has a warrant out for his arrest. Laundrie was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for allegedly using a Capital One Bankcard and someone's personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. At his point, they are not saying who the card belonged to.

Leading up to the disappearance of Petito, people have been coming forward who saw the couple at a restaurant where things did not look great between the couple. Some of the workers said he was acting very erratic, and she looked visibly upset.

