As Pittsfield’s Population Continues to Drop, The Top 10 Locations They Are Moving To

There are a number of factors and reasons why someone or a family will move from one community to another. It could be for a better career opportunity, lifestyle, school, family, climate to name a few.

While the reason for moving out of Pittsfield may variety, there are patterns that developed as to where former Pittsfield residents moved to after leaving Pittsfield. The website stacker.com compiled a list of locations that people moved to after leaving Pittsfield. The locations are based on U.S. Census Bureau data between 2015 and 2019.

Listed in the stacker.com report were 48 locations that former Pittsfield residents moved to between 2015 and 2019. At #48 it was Richmond Virginia they increased their population by 10 people moving into Richmond from Pittsfield.

Getting into the higher numbers of those that left Pittsfield for other locations USA according to the data provided by stacker.com…

#10 Worcester Mass – 79 new residents between 2015 and 2021

#9 Hartford-East Hartford- Middletown CT – 86 new residents

#8 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton FLA – 100 new residents

#7 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach FLA – 106 former Pittsfield residents

#6 Wilmington NC – 119 former Pittsfield residents

#5 Albany-Schenectady-Troy NY – 216

#4 New York-Newark-Jersey City NY & NJ – 274 former Pittsfield residents

#3 Providence RI – 587 new residents from Pittsfield

#2 Boston-Cambridge-Newton MA – 771 former Pittsfield residents

#1 Springfield MA – residents formally from Pittsfield

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Pittsfield population based on the 2020 Census was 43,927. That is down from the 2010 Census Pittsfield population data of 44,737. In 1990 Pittsfield’s population was at its peak with a population of 48,792 ranking Pittsfield as the 542 largest city in the country according to biggestuscities.com. The website last ranked Pittsfield as the 919th largest city in the U.S. in 2019. General Electric leaving Pittsfield can be pointed to as the main source for the downward trend in Pittsfield’s population in the 1990s.