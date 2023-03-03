Massachusetts residents should be on the lookout and keep themselves protected as a fairly new type of tick is making the rounds in the Bay State. This type of tick is called the Asian Longhorned Tick. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of last August 2022, the tick was spotted in several states including Massachusetts but also in other neighboring states including Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.

One interesting fact about the Asian Longhorned Tick is it can reproduce without mating and according to the CDC, it can produce several offspring that live on a single animal which in turn kills the animal due to a large amount of blood loss. Keep your pets protected.

The Asian Longhorned Tick has been found not only on animals and livestock but the tick has also been found on people. While the tick is less attracted to human skin than animals it has been reported that in other countries people who have been bitten by these ticks have fallen ill due to the fact that the tick can transmit bacteria and viruses. There haven't been any cases at least in the United States where the tick has spread Lyme Disease.

No matter what time of the year it is, you'll want to keep an eye out for ticks and always protect yourself, your family, and your pets when going outside. Make sure you wear long pants tucked into your socks when being outside for any length of time. You should use repellent with DEET and check both yourself and other people in your party to make sure there aren't any ticks on you or others.

