The retail industry continues to experience many challenges. In Massachusetts, we have seen various businesses close underperforming locations or go out of business altogether. Once thriving retailers like Kmart, Sears, Christmas Tree Shops, Radio Shack, Staples, Big Lots, and many more have all been casualties of the present-day retail climate.

AT Home is Facing Tough Times...Shuts Down Underperforming Stores in MA and NY

The big-box retailer that specializes in home furnishing items, At Home, is facing some tough times. According to The U.S. Sun, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June of this year. At Home chiefs highlighted a number of reasons for the filing, including mounting debt and the pressure from Donald Trump's tariff policies.

On September 30, At Home closed two stores in Massachusetts, including the following locations:

571 Boston Turnpike - Shrewsbury

300 Providence Highway - Dedham

After the closures of these two stores, there are two At Home Stores remaining in Massachusetts, including the following location:

Peabody: 310 Andover St.

Seekonk: 1110 Fall River Ave.

In addition, neighboring New York also saw the closing of three At Home stores on September 30, including the following locations:

6135 Junction Boulevard - Rego Park

300 Baychester Ave. - Bronx

5101 Fashion Drive - Nanuet

You can search which remaining stores are in New York by going here.

Other Retails are in the Same Boat as At Home

There's no doubt that the retail landscape has undergone significant changes over the years. Physical locations continue to struggle against online shopping. Other retailers like That's Cheap, JCPenney, and TJ Maxx are also closing underperforming stores throughout the country for similar reasons. As a matter of fact, TJ Maxx plans on closing a Boston Store on Newbury Street by January 3, 2026.

