Way to go, all you fitness fans, ultimate work-outers, and health nuts! A recent study places Massachusetts at #2 for healthiest states. I was just telling one of my co-workers that I wouldn't have thought that a state that tends to be fairly cold for at least one-third of the year would have ranked so high. Nevertheless, I'm glad to be wrong and proud as hell!

NiceRX, a company that provides professional assistance to people who can't afford their medications or who may be ineligible for Medicare and much more, conducted a study looking at the healthiest, fittest states in the country.

And WOW! Massachusetts almost tops the list. That's not an easy feat to be sure. For the study, the NiceRX team looked at a number of key metrics in each state such as the number of smokers, percentage of residents who are binge drinkers, life expectancy, how often residents eat fruit and exercise, etc.

They then looked at all their findings and from that, they were able to determine which states are indeed the healthiest. The only state healthier than Massachusetts is Washington, according to the study.

Utah places at #3 for healthiest states. Some other cool findings about Massachusetts:

The main reason why Massachusetts ranked as high as #2 is due to the fact that Massachusetts has the second lowest obesity rate in the country, just behind Colorado

The average life expectancy in the Commonwealth is approximately 80 years

Over half of the population in Massachusetts exercises regularly

Pretty sweet, right? For more "healthy" stats and facts, check out this YouTube video courtesy of Just Curious that talks about the healthiest states. The segment about Massachusetts is right around the 7:00 minute mark:

For more interesting data, check out WickedLocal.com. Here's to being healthy!

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep