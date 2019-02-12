Attend A Meeting Focusing on the 2020 Census

GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is hosting the MA Nonprofit Network’s regional visit on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hotel on North in Pittsfield. The event is free and open to all Berkshire nonprofits. Light refreshments will be provided.

This year’s meeting will feature a presentation and discussion on the reasons why a complete Census count is important for Massachusetts, the challenges facing the 2020 Census in particular, and the role that nonprofits can play to help ensure an accurate count.

“The 2020 Census will be the first high-tech census offering an internet response option,” reports Mary Jo Hoeksema, Co-Director, The Census Project. “We want an accurate, inclusive count because the numbers determine the fair, equitable, and geographic distribution of some $600 billion annually in federal assistance to programs that nonprofits rely on to target and deliver services.”

NPC founder Liana Toscanini represents the Berkshire region on the board of the MA Nonprofit Network. You for more information or to register for this event.

