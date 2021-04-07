Attention, Berkshire County Residents

MivPiv

During these trying times, area residents are looking at various options in "paying it forward" to assist their neighbors in need as members of our community are pitching in and assisting in every possible way. That noble and unselfish gesture is a "good thing" as the COVID-19 pandemic has truly turned our lives upside down, but we are trying our best to steer things around in a positive direction.

Did you ever stop and think that a military career is in your immediate future? Or maybe, you would like to exercise your civic duty by protecting your neighbors and performing your civic duty in the process. Here is a thought to cross your mind:

The Massachusetts National Guard is proud to host a "Public Service Career Expo" this Tuesday, April 13th between the hours of 4 and 7 pm at The Bay State's National Guard Armory, located at 161 Vin Hebert Boulevard in Pittsfield. Representatives will be on hand to recruit you in this positive direction in life. This is a major step in donning a uniform and serving your country with pride each and every day.

The city of Pittsfield is also looking for future recruits to serve in the Police and Fire Departments. They also want to speak with you if you're interested in becoming an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) as these brave men and women have put themselves on the front line each and every day to save lives and they'll look out for the safety and well being of those affected by COVID-19.

On-site civil registration will take place as masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines are enforced throughout this recruitment process. For more information, call OR text SSG P.J. Hunt at 1-781-999-0012. You can also send an e-mail to: pliny.j.hunt.mil@mail.mil

For more information on The National Guard, check out their web site OR LIKE their Facebook page. You can also follow them on Twitter. Another option is to use your mobile device to scan for more information on Berkshire Community College's Criminal Justice and Fire Service Programs.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Massachusetts National Guard for on-air and on-line usage)