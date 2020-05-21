Attention Business Owners: Please Take Survey

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) is applying for funding to provide free, professional technical assistance to businesses based in the southern Berkshires. They need you to help them understand your business needs, especially during this COVID-19 crisis, so that we can all come out of this time in the strongest place possible. It only takes 5 minutes! If you are not a business owner they ask you to please share the survey. You can take the survey by going here.

About CDCSB

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire builds affordable housing and create living-wage jobs by working collaboratively with town governments, open space organizations, and other local nonprofits.

The group identifies sites, secure financing, and carry out development projects that resonate with the natural beauty of the southern Berkshires.

You can learn more about CDCSB by going here.