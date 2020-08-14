Attention GB & Housatonic Residents: Early Voting is Underway

Early voting by mail is now under way for the Sept. 1, 2020 state primary election in Massachusetts. Great Barrington and Housatonic town residents are encouraged to participate. In-person early voting takes place Aug. 22-28 at Town Hall.

Voters who were registered prior to July 1 should receive a Vote by Mail application in the mail, from the Secretary of State. Applications must be returned to Town Hall by 5 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Vote by Mail applications may be returned to the Great Barrington Town Clerk in any of the following ways:

By U.S. mail, sent to Town Clerk, 334 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230

By email, to jmessina@townofgb.org

By fax: (413) 528-1026

By depositing in the green Town Clerk drop box in the front of Town Hall (to the left of the stairs).

For those who wish to vote early in person, early voting takes place Saturday, Aug. 22 through Friday, Aug. 28 at the Town Hall.

In-person voting hours are as follows:

Aug. 22, 2-4 p.m

Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-noon

Aug. 24 through Aug. 28, 8:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Those wishing to vote in person on Election Day, Tuesday, Sept. 1, may do so at the Great Barrington Fire Department (Precincts A, C and D) and at the Housatonic Community Center (Precinct B), from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Anyone with questions regarding early voting may contact the Town Clerk’s office, (413) 528-1619 ext 3, or email jmessina@townofgb.org

(information taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from the Town of Great Barrington for online and on air use)